Craven Community College offering new cybersecurity programs

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
New Bern, N.C. (WITN) - Craven Community College is offering new programs this fall to help meet rising demand in cybersecurity fields.

Cybersecurity coding, and computer-aided drafting Solidworks will be offered to students starting this fall.

The cybersecurity coding program was created based on the recommendation of their technology advisory committee to meet the growing needs for a program of this kind.

The CAD Solidworks certificate program covers technical skills needed to utilize advanced functions and features to solve complex modeling challenges.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the industrial design field is expected to grow by 6% through 2030, while the field of information security is expected to grow 33% in the same time frame.

