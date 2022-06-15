Advertisement

Cooper goes to Pollocksville to see town’s recovery progress from Hurricane Florence

2018 - Governor Cooper tours hurricane damage in Pollocksville
2018 - Governor Cooper tours hurricane damage in Pollocksville(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper attended the Pollocksville Town Hall rededication ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the ongoing recovery of the town after it faced severe flooding from Hurricane Florence in 2018.

The governor’s office says that when the hurricane hit in 2018, the Trent River rose about 25 feet and flooded nearly 75 homes, closing businesses and causing the sewer pump stations to fail in the town. The town hall itself was almost fully submerged.

(WITN)

“The story of this building is the story of Pollocksville itself-one of recovery and resilience,” Cooper said.

“Thousands of homes and hundreds of public buildings, roads and bridges have been rebuilt in smarter, stronger ways since Hurricane Florence and Matthew, but there is still so much to be done. I’m grateful to see the continued determination by communities like this across North Carolina and we will continue to make their complete recovery a priority.”

Gov. Roy Cooper

In April 2020, the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency gave a $1.6 million zero-interest loan, which was used to help fund the Pollocksville Town Hall restoration as well as cover disaster-related expenses while the town waited for reimbursement from federal recovery programs.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiara Fitchett
Greenville woman charged with seven counts of embezzlement
Shawn Mayers
Lenoir County man charged with several sex crimes
Michael Jordan holding the dolphin he and his crew caught at the Big Rock Tournament
‘I look forward to this tournament every year’: Michael Jordan & crew catch dolphin
The crash closed the interstate for four hours Sunday.
Trucker charged with DWI in crash that shut down I-40 for four hours
This fish weighed 572.6 pounds.
BIG ROCK: Mercenaria remains first as day 1 wraps up

Latest News

credit card debt graphic
Watching Your Wallet: Managing rising credit card bills
credit card debt graphic
Watching Your Wallet: Managing rising credit card bills
The Jacksonville Police Department says the thefts occurred at the Walmart at 2025 North Marine...
WHO AM I? Jacksonville police searching for believed two-time Walmart thief
The KFC was roped off by crime scene tape.
Two people injured after James City shooting