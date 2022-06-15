Cooper goes to Pollocksville to see town’s recovery progress from Hurricane Florence

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper attended the Pollocksville Town Hall rededication ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the ongoing recovery of the town after it faced severe flooding from Hurricane Florence in 2018.

The governor’s office says that when the hurricane hit in 2018, the Trent River rose about 25 feet and flooded nearly 75 homes, closing businesses and causing the sewer pump stations to fail in the town. The town hall itself was almost fully submerged.

(WITN)

“The story of this building is the story of Pollocksville itself-one of recovery and resilience,” Cooper said.

“Thousands of homes and hundreds of public buildings, roads and bridges have been rebuilt in smarter, stronger ways since Hurricane Florence and Matthew, but there is still so much to be done. I’m grateful to see the continued determination by communities like this across North Carolina and we will continue to make their complete recovery a priority.”

In April 2020, the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency gave a $1.6 million zero-interest loan, which was used to help fund the Pollocksville Town Hall restoration as well as cover disaster-related expenses while the town waited for reimbursement from federal recovery programs.

