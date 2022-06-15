Charlie’s First Alert Weather Forecast: Humidity falls today as NE winds prevail

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Mostly cloudy skies helped keep the severe threat muted yesterday, and now with the weak front south of the East, we’ll see northeasterly winds bring in cooler and drier air. Highs today will reach the upper 80s as the northeasterly wind comes in at 5 to 10 mph. Winds will gradually shift through the day, and while that won’t immediately impact our air mass, the change will become noticeable by Thursday.

Our next chance of rain arrives as the humidity increases tomorrow. Highs will bounce back into the low 90s with a 20% chance of rain. The feels like temperature will reach in the mid to upper 90s. A more organized frontal system will arrive Friday afternoon or evening, bringing storm chances to the East. The rain will help cool temperatures back to the mid to upper 80s on both Saturday and Sunday. Dew points in the low to mid 60s will also help return that “comfortable” feel to ENC air for at least a couple of days.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny with highs near 88. Wind: NE 5-10.

Thursday

Mostly sunny with an isolated storm in the evening. High near 90. Wind E 5-10. Rain chance 20%.

Friday

Partly sunny then storms likely late in the day or evening. Wind SW 10-20. High 93. Rain chance 40%

Saturday

Sunny and pleasant with a high of 87. Wind: NE 10 G 15.

Monday

Mostly sunny with a high of 85. Wind: SW 5.

