Buxton man dies after being helped to shore at Cape Hatteras

MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - A 66-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon after being helped to shore at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

The National Park Service says the man, whose name was not given, collapsed on the beach after being rescued from the ocean by bystanders, who tried to perform CPR on him.

Dare County emergency medical personnel continued the CPR, but it was unsuccessful.

We’re told that it happened on an oceanside beach access across from Sandy Bay on Hatteras Island. No other details were given.

