Big Carolina schools D.H. Conley, South Central and New Bern fill major coaching and administrative roles
McLaughlin named new Athletic Director for Vikings
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - D.H. Conley, South Central and New Bern all filled some big roles over the past few days and weeks.
D.H. Conley Athletic Director and head men’s basketball coach Rob Maloney took on a new role at the county level. The Vikings new athletic director and basketball coach were both announced Tuesday.
Shannon McLaughlin is the new Athletic Director.
Kendrick Greene is the new head men’s basketball coach.
South Central announced today they have removed the interim tag of Kendrick Parker as their new head football coach. Linda Bryant is the Falcons new volleyball coach and Dae’Anthony Streeter will coach Cross Country.
New Bern also recently named a new head girls basketball coach. Jani Perez-Roman, who formerly played there, was named the new coach at the end of last month.
