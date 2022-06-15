Big Carolina schools D.H. Conley, South Central and New Bern fill major coaching and administrative roles

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - D.H. Conley, South Central and New Bern all filled some big roles over the past few days and weeks.

D.H. Conley Athletic Director and head men’s basketball coach Rob Maloney took on a new role at the county level. The Vikings new athletic director and basketball coach were both announced Tuesday.

Shannon McLaughlin is the new Athletic Director.

DH Conley has named veteran coach Shannon McLaughlin as its new Athletic Director. #oneteam pic.twitter.com/e0E4AyFI14 — Conley Sports (@ConleySports) June 14, 2022

Kendrick Greene is the new head men’s basketball coach.

DH Conley High School is pleased to announce the hiring of former Viking great, Kendrick Greene as its new Men’s head basketball coach. pic.twitter.com/Fen8CNY7ze — Conley Sports (@ConleySports) June 14, 2022

South Central announced today they have removed the interim tag of Kendrick Parker as their new head football coach. Linda Bryant is the Falcons new volleyball coach and Dae’Anthony Streeter will coach Cross Country.

New Bern also recently named a new head girls basketball coach. Jani Perez-Roman, who formerly played there, was named the new coach at the end of last month.

Welcome Back to Bear Country 🏀❕ pic.twitter.com/zO3qN8xm9a — New Bern High School (@nbhsbears) May 31, 2022

