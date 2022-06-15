Advertisement

American Athletic Conference announces six new additions to join in July 2023

ECU’s Conference to expand to 15 schools
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVING, TEXAS (WITN) - In light of the July 2023 departure of Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston to the Big XII, the American Athletic Conference announced as of July 1st, 2023, it will add six more institutions.

The AAC announced the intention to add University of Alabama at Birmingham, Florida Atlantic University, the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, the University of North Texas, Rice University and the University of Texas at San Antonio in October. They are now officially set to become members next summer. It brings the conference to a total of 15 competing schools. Although some schools don’t compete in all sports.

AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco issued this statement:

“We are extremely pleased and excited to welcome our new members to the conference in 2023, as we begin our second decade. Our incoming schools comprise a distinguished group with attributes that will enhance our conference’s Power 6 goals. We have already seen the investment and commitment that these institutions have made as they prepare to compete in The American, and, together with our accomplished incumbent institutions, the conference is assured of many years of championship-level competition as part of a bright future that will build on the extraordinary legacy of the past decade.”

The league will be composed of 14 teams for football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball starting with the 2023-24 school year.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiara Fitchett
Greenville woman charged with seven counts of embezzlement
Shawn Mayers
Lenoir County man charged with several sex crimes
Michael Jordan holding the dolphin he and his crew caught at the Big Rock Tournament
‘I look forward to this tournament every year’: Michael Jordan & crew catch dolphin
The crash closed the interstate for four hours Sunday.
Trucker charged with DWI in crash that shut down I-40 for four hours
This fish weighed 572.6 pounds.
BIG ROCK: Mercenaria remains first as day 1 wraps up

Latest News

Former ECU baseball player Erik Bakich earns 300th win at his former school. Currently the head...
Former ECU player Bakich leaves Michigan for Clemson
DH Conley Athletic Director Shannon McLaughlin
Big Carolina schools D.H. Conley, South Central and New Bern fill major coaching and administrative roles
Pepsi Sports Spotlight featuring ECU centerfielder Bryson Worrell
Sports Spotlight: ECU senior Bryson Worrell chose to come back, helped lead Pirates playoff run
Former ECU football player and Director of Athletics Bill Cain passed away
Former ECU football player and Athletic Administrator Bill Cain has died