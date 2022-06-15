American Athletic Conference announces six new additions to join in July 2023

IRVING, TEXAS (WITN) - In light of the July 2023 departure of Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston to the Big XII, the American Athletic Conference announced as of July 1st, 2023, it will add six more institutions.

The AAC announced the intention to add University of Alabama at Birmingham, Florida Atlantic University, the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, the University of North Texas, Rice University and the University of Texas at San Antonio in October. They are now officially set to become members next summer. It brings the conference to a total of 15 competing schools. Although some schools don’t compete in all sports.

AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco issued this statement:

“We are extremely pleased and excited to welcome our new members to the conference in 2023, as we begin our second decade. Our incoming schools comprise a distinguished group with attributes that will enhance our conference’s Power 6 goals. We have already seen the investment and commitment that these institutions have made as they prepare to compete in The American, and, together with our accomplished incumbent institutions, the conference is assured of many years of championship-level competition as part of a bright future that will build on the extraordinary legacy of the past decade.”

The league will be composed of 14 teams for football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball starting with the 2023-24 school year.

