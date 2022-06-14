‘You could literally crash the market’: Economics professor explains & reacts to bear market

(WITN) - With stocks dipping further Tuesday on Wall Street’s first day of trading after sinking into a bear market, many are worried about what the news means for the economy.

But first, what exactly is a bear market?

The term comes from a bear hibernating.

“It fell from the peak number by more than 20% between the Friday session and Monday session,” Haiyong Liu, ECU economics chair and professor, said of the S&P, a stock market index, dropping.

Liu says most economists believe inflation is about confidence, confidence that the Federal Reserve is trying to get under control, with inflation now at 8.6%.

The peak of the S&P happened in January, but the recent drop is the highest for the index in two years.

Digital currency Bitcoin also dropped by more than 15% Monday.

“It’s now definitely in the deep, deep bear market as far as cryptocurrency,” Liu says.

To try to tame inflation, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise the interest rate on Wednesday, by 3/4 of a point.

“This will be the highest one-time increase interest rate since 1994,” Liu says.

The economics professor believes such a drastic change could be dangerous.

“Oftentimes, you do not know how long interest rate hikes will have an impact on the economy,” Liu says.

“When you actually have rapid-fire interest rate hikes, oftentimes you get some unintended consequences. You could literally crash the market.”

The move could potentially cause a recession, a possibility that Liu says has some people panicking. He advises looking toward the future instead of paying attention to the day-to-day changes.

“I think if you’re a short-term trader, you pretend, you don’t check your retirement account because it will drive you crazy,” Liu says, before advising: “You should have a longer-term plan. Make a contribution and don’t get excited or depressed with the short-term volatility.”

