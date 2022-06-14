Advertisement

State preparing for COVID-19 vaccine rollout for children under 5

2-year-old patient Arvind Jaffa receiving vaccine
2-year-old patient Arvind Jaffa receiving vaccine(Source: Atrium Health Levine Children's)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says it is preparing to distribute COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 in the case that the vaccine is approved for that age group.

The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could authorize and recommend the vaccine for children ages 6 months to 5 years as soon as this weekend. Vaccinations in our state could begin the week of June 20th.

“We have never stopped working to ensure that vaccines are fast, fair, and everywhere for North Carolinians,” NCDHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley said. “It is exciting that our best tool against COVID-19 – safe and effective vaccines – could soon be available to our youngest North Carolinians, and because of our preparation, on day one in all 100 counties.”

The department says its strategy for equitable vaccine distribution will ensure that vaccines will be available in all 100 state counties when the vaccine is authorized and recommended. All local health departments will receive the vaccines and more than 300 pediatric offices have enrolled to provide the vaccine and will get their shipment within the next two weeks.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiara Fitchett
Greenville woman charged with seven counts of embezzlement
This fish weighed 572.6 pounds.
BIG ROCK: Mercenaria remains first as day 1 wraps up
Greenville Police investigating store larceny
The crash closed the interstate for four hours Sunday.
Trucker charged with DWI in crash that shut down I-40 for four hours
East Carolina's Bryson Worrell scores past Texas catcher Silas Ardoin on a hit by Josh Moylan...
ECU eliminated from College World Series contention in late-night matchup

Latest News

Future home of Dental Integrated Care of Aulander sign
Health center to open dental facility in Bertie County
A federal judge has ordered the North Carolina state employee health plan provide “medically...
Judge: NC health plan must cover transgender treatments
This map was updated on June 10th.
Half dozen more Eastern Carolina counties now high risk for COVID-19
New COVID-19 cases drop for second week in a row