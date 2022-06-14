Sports Spotlight: ECU senior Bryson Worrell chose to come back, helped lead Pirates playoff run

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University baseball wrapped up its incredible season at 46-21. The Pirates coming within a win of the College World Series.

Sims native Bryson Worrell played a major role in the Pirates Super Regional run. We feature the Wilson Hunt grad, and Pirates star centerfielder, in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“Honestly, I have been playing baseball for just about as long as I can remember. Started out in a little local league,” says ECU outfielder Bryson Worrell, “In high school I was always a pretty decent athlete. Kind of grew into my own body, I would say, as I got into high school. I think using my athleticism was the biggest thing that got me to where I am on the baseball field today.”

Since his time at Wilson Hunt Bryson Worrell has played in 223 games for East Carolina. But it wasn’t without setbacks. A shoulder injury last season impacted his role in the playoffs and cost him summer ball.

“He feels a lot better,” says ECU head coach Cliff Godwin, “He wasn’t taking B.P. last year at this time.”

“Conference tournament last year went to catch a ball in centerfield, ran into the wall and pinched my shoulder up here. Sprained a ligament in my shoulder,” says Worrell, “Last year, in the regional and super regional, I was kind of playing hurt. I couldn’t really lift my arm above this level for a while.”

Bryson made the decision to come back for a 5th season. A decision which changed the course of the Pirates season.

“He could have signed as a free agent, signed for 20,000 dollars. I called him up and said hey man I don’t think you should sign for 20 thousand dollars come back and do something special,” says Godwin, “He said coach I don’t want to sign. Well then lets come back and do something special.”

“I really thought we could do something special,” says Worrell, “We got a great group of guys, a great group of coaches.”

He had a senior season for the ages hitting .335 with, 20 home runs third most in a season in ECU history, 62 RBI, 61 runs scored.

“It’s been a long process. I’ve been here 5 years,” says Worrell, “I think the biggest thing I have learned is the value of hard work. Anything you are not willing to work hard for is probably not worth obtaining in the first place.”

He really came on in the postseason hitting 8 of his 20 home runs, Worrell earning AAC all-tournament team and Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Greenville Regional tournament.

“You don’t know how it is going to workout,” says Godwin, “but look the guy came back and was most outstanding player of a regional and we had a chance to host a super regional.”

“We had a great season, got to host a super regional here on campus for the first time ever,” says Worrell, “Obviously not the result we wanted.”

He will likely end up somewhere in the pros soon. But coming back was definitely worth it for Bryson. Something he, and all of Pirate nation, will never forget.

“It’s been awesome. I can’t really put into words how fun it has been from everyone really,” says Worrell, “It’s been great.”

