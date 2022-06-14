Rocky Mount police investigating two shootings they believe are related

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police are investigating two separate Tuesday shootings that they believe are related.

The Rocky Mount Police Department says at about 2:30 p.m., officers responded to 500 Smith Street due to hearing of gunshots. On their way, officers were told by emergency personnel that someone was shot.

Officers say they found 34-year-old Rico Battle with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment. Officers then found a second gunshot victim, 34-year-old Dominick Lynch, at 700 South Church Street Lynch with two gunshot wounds to his leg. He was also brought to the hospital for treatment.

We’re told that the initial investigation has found that both of the shootings are related. Battle and Lynch were both shot in the 500 block of Smith Street. Still, the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at (252) 972-1411 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111.

