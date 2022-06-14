Advertisement

Rescue squad helps those in need in high heat

Eastern North Carolina Rescue Squad vehicle
Eastern North Carolina Rescue Squad vehicle(WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Maddie Kerth
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Eastern North Carolina Rescue Squad is planning to perform safe-and-well checks from Monday until Friday due to the severe heat our region is experiencing.

The checks will be for anyone who may be without access to air conditioning, cold water, or ice. The service is completely free for those within the limits of Pitt County.

The squad is self-described as equal parts intervention and education, and the entire team is made up of volunteers.

The rescue squad did something similar a few months ago when the East was dealing with the opposite kind of extreme weather: freezing temperatures.

Now with temperatures getting close to 100 degrees Fahrenheit, the squad is looking to make rounds on any elderly neighbors or folks experiencing house insecurity or health problems.

“A lot of the populations, when we go out there, especially people who don’t have air conditioning, they don’t open their windows, they don’t have a lot of access to the safety information that they need in order to mitigate the loss of power or no air conditioning... things like that,” Mathias Tschrnko, ENC Rescue Squad chief officer said.

Anyone interested in the service can head over to the Eastern North Carolina Rescue Squad’s Facebook page. There you will find a form to fill out the required information like address, safety concerns, and more.

The rescue squad will stop by with water, ice, and information about how to stay safe.

