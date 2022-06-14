Advertisement

Powerball & Mega Millions jackpots combined surpass half a billion dollars

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - If you’re feeling lucky, this week might be a good time to play the state lottery.

Powerball and Mega Millions have been a back-and-forth contest for a higher jackpot, and now the two total a half-billion dollars.

The two jackpots have been in a race to see which could offer the highest stakes. Powerball’s total value is $256 million and the Mega Millions is $247 million.

Powerball jumped ahead after no one won the Monday drawing.

Mega Millions live drawing is tonight at 11:00 p.m. on WITN-TV, while the Powerball jackpot is up for grabs again Wednesday night.

