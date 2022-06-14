Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Hottest ever temperature in North Carolina?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Summer hasn’t officially started yet and we have already had some heat index values over 100 degrees. What do you think is the hottest it has ever been in North Carolina. I’m talking about the actual air temperature and not a heat index.

Hint: It happened in the sandhills of our state in 1983. It was more than 104. Check below to see if you selected correctly?

Fayetteville, NC hit 110 on August 21 in 1983. It just so happened this was around the time I started college at NC State University in a dorm with no air conditioning. I recall that heat wave vividly. - Phillip Williams

