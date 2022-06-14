Advertisement

New Bern United Badges Blood Drive scheduled for July 21

The New Bern Fire-Rescue and Police Department go head-to-head in another blood drive hosted by the American Red Cross.(City of New Bern)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern Fire-Rescue and the New Bern Police Department go head-to-head in another blood drive hosted by the American Red Cross.

The United Badges Blood Drive will be Thursday, July 21, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Knights of Columbus building on Pinetree Drive.

As an organization, the American Red Cross usually provides about 40% of the nation’s blood supply but that percentage has suffered with low turn-outs and staff shortages. They stressed to WITN that now is more important than ever to donate blood of all types.

“Please come out and support the City’s efforts to replenish blood banks. Show your support for all badges in New Bern, Craven County, and beyond by donating blood during this time of need,” said Chief Patrick Gallagher of the New Bern Police Department.

Donors are encouraged to make an appointment ahead of time through the American Red Cross website to skip any long lines.

