Kinston police searching for 77-year-old man missing since early May

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been missing for more than a month.

The Kinston Police Department says 77-year-old Elason Garris has been missing since May 4th.

Garris is described as a Black man with brown eyes and gray hair, who weighs 192 pounds and stands five feet, eight inches tall. He has no scars, glasses, or tattoos, and what he is currently wearing is unknown.

We’re told that Garris was last seen possibly boarding a Greyhound bus bound for Arizona.

Anyone with any information on Garris’ whereabouts is asked to call police at (252) 939-3160 or the police’s anonymous tip line at (252) 939-4020.

