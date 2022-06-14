Advertisement

Kinston police searching for 77-year-old man missing since early May

Elason Garris
Elason Garris(Kinston Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been missing for more than a month.

The Kinston Police Department says 77-year-old Elason Garris has been missing since May 4th.

Garris is described as a Black man with brown eyes and gray hair, who weighs 192 pounds and stands five feet, eight inches tall. He has no scars, glasses, or tattoos, and what he is currently wearing is unknown.

We’re told that Garris was last seen possibly boarding a Greyhound bus bound for Arizona.

Anyone with any information on Garris’ whereabouts is asked to call police at (252) 939-3160 or the police’s anonymous tip line at (252) 939-4020.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiara Fitchett
Greenville woman charged with seven counts of embezzlement
This fish weighed 572.6 pounds.
BIG ROCK: Mercenaria remains first as day 1 wraps up
Greenville Police investigating store larceny
The crash closed the interstate for four hours Sunday.
Trucker charged with DWI in crash that shut down I-40 for four hours
Shawn Mayers
Lenoir County man charged with several sex crimes

Latest News

Coastal Federation volunteers search for microplastics
Reducing microplastics: How to keep our beaches safe
The stock market’s skid this year has pulled the S&P 500 close to what’s known as a bear market.
‘You could literally crash the market’: Economics professor explains & reacts to bear market
Lenoir County man charged with several sex crimes
Lenoir County man charged with several sex crimes
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending