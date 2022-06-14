Advertisement

Kinston police asking for help with unsolved murder from 9 years ago today

Police say that on June 14th, 2013, Robert Pridgen was shot multiple times while sitting in his...
Police say that on June 14th, 2013, Robert Pridgen was shot multiple times while sitting in his parked vehicle on 1800 Cedar Lane in Kinston.(Kinston Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in providing any information to help them solve an open murder case from nine years ago.

The Kinston Police Department says on June 14th, 2013, at 12:50 a.m., Robert Pridgen was shot several times while sitting in his parked vehicle at 1800 Cedar Lane. He died at the scene.

Investigators believe there were witnesses that have information on the case but have yet to come forward. The case remains unsolved.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at (252) 939-3160 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252) 523-4444. A $1,000 reward is available through Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) involved.

