Kinston man charged with several sex crimes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is behind bars Tuesday charged with several sex acts involving a minor.

Shawn Mayers of Kinston has been charged with second degree forcible rape, sexual activity by a substitute parent or custodian, incest and soliciting prostitution from a minor.

Mayers was booked at the Pitt County jail Monday.

He is under two secured bonds: $8 million for the rape charge and $6 million for the solicitation charge, totaling $14 million.

