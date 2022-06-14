Advertisement

Health center to open dental facility in Bertie County

Future home of Dental Integrated Care of Aulander sign
Future home of Dental Integrated Care of Aulander sign(Atkins Ad Group)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Roanoke Chowan Community Health Center has announced it is opening a new site called Dental Integrated Care of Aulander.

The health center says that the practice will have eight dental operatories as well as other offices, and at full operation will be staffed with two dentists, two hygienists, and other care providers. Furthermore, all services that RCCHC offers at other sites will be available at the Aulander site too.

We’re told that the funding for the construction of the new site was awarded through Capital Assistance for Disaster Response and Recovery Efforts. Bertie County qualified because of prolonged and extensive flooding from major hurricanes like Matthew, Florence, and Michael.

RCCHC says when the Aulander site is open, it will extend its sliding fee scale program, which allows patients to pay in relation to how much they earn.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for people who have not been able to receive dental care because they don’t have dental insurance,” RCCHC Board Chair Deborah Morrison says.

RCCHC says its long-time partnership with ECU School of Medicine learning site has helped its people understand the need for more access to routine dental care in its communities.

