Harrell facing felony drug charge after traffic stop

Former North Edgecombe player stopped in Kentucky back in May
Montrezl Harrell arrested for drug charge in Kentucky
Montrezl Harrell arrested for drug charge in Kentucky((AP Photo/Rusty Jones, File) | AP Sports)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - Charlotte Hornets forward Montrezl Harrell is facing a felony drug charge after authorities said they found vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana in his car during a traffic stop.

According to court records, the 28-year-old Harrell was pulled over in Richmond, Kentucky, by a state trooper May 12 for driving behind a vehicle too closely. The trooper said he smelled marijuana and, after a search, discovered 3 pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags inside a backpack in the backseat.

The former North Edgecombe star has been charged with trafficking less than 5 pounds of marijuana. It was not immediately clear whether Harrell had an attorney who could comment.

If convicted on that count, he could face up to five years in prison. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 13 in Madison County District Court.

Harrell, a former star for the University of Louisville, has played seven seasons in the NBA, including three seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers and two with the Houston Rockets. He joined the Hornets in February but was due to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

