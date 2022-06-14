Greene county student awarded a Golden LEAF scholarship

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A young man is among a select few in the state to get several thousand dollars toward his college education.

Dorien Sutton, a Greene Early College 2022 graduate, was selected to receive a Golden LEAF scholarship.

Sutton is among 215 rural students from 78 counties in the state to receive the scholarship that’s worth up to $14,000.

Sutton announced he will be going to East Carolina University in the fall.

The Golden LEAF Foundation was established in 1999 to administer a portion of the tobacco settlement agreement monies back into North Carolina’s rural and economically distressed communities.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.