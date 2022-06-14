Governor Cooper declares June 14th Flag Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper has declared June 14th Flag Day in North Carolina.

Flag Day is recognized as a national day of observance of the adoption of the flag by the United States on June 14th, 1777.

All North Carolinians are encouraged to fly the U.S. flag at full staff to honor our country, history, service members and veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces.

In 1949 the U.S. Congress designated June 14th as National Flag Day, a day that also commemorates the birthday of the U.S. Army.

