Former ECU football player and Athletic Administrator Bill Cain has died

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former ECU football player William “Bill” Cain passed away this week. He was 88 years old.

The ECU athletic hall of famer walked on and played for the Pirates from 1957-59. He was co-captain his final season and earned all-conference honors.

Cain coached in high school before returning to coach the ECU freshman team in 1968. He coached the Pirates in golf and tennis from 1972-75. He served in different administrative roles from there. He began serving as Director of Athletics in 1975.

In 1980, Cain began a full academic role at East Carolina as Assistant to the Dean of Health and Human Performance.

He retired in 2018 following 50 years of service to the school.

