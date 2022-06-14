Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Excessive Heat Warning for many in Eastern Carolina

High clouds and slightly drier air may prevent us from being as hot as possible
First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, June 14, 2022
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Highs will reach the mid 90s today with a few select communities possibly seeing upper 90s air temperatures. The combination of the heat and humidity will lead to a “feels like” temperature over 100 degrees. Some areas may exceed 105 degree heat index. An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect until 8 p.m. Excessive Heat Warnings are issued when the heat index will reach at least 110 degrees. And while that is possible, high clouds and lower humidity than first expected, may prevent us from reaching those levels. Today is a First Alert Weather Day as we not only have high heat but also a chance for scattered strong storms late today and this evening. Any storm would come from the north and have the potential for high wind gusts and vivid lightning.

Our heat index will again reach or surpass the 105° mark, putting a significant number of...
Our heat index will again reach or surpass the 105° mark, putting a significant number of counties under an excessive heat warning this afternoon and evening.(WITN Weather)

A cold front tonight will make Wednesday cooler with highs down to the upper 80s and a light northeast breeze.

