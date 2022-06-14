Advertisement

Eastern Carolinians flock to beaches for cooler temperatures

Beachgoers enjoy Atlantic Beach on a hot Tuesday
Beachgoers enjoy Atlantic Beach on a hot Tuesday(Deric Rush)
By Deric Rush and WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - Many Eastern Carolinians are heading to the coast to escape the higher temperatures inland.

People at the beach were enjoying themselves in different ways, some taking a dip in the water, some playing on the beach, some fishing in the water, and others breathing the air in with a nice cold drink.

There was a noticeable difference Tuesday afternoon in the temperatures between the coast and the inland counties of the East. Jacksonville, for example, had a Fahrenheit temperature in the low 80s.

“It’s hot and I also love to go fishing, I love to go boogie boarding,” Tanner Torrey, visiting from Fort Mill, South Carolina said.

Other beachgoers enjoyed a nice cool ice cream on the beach.

Even as the temperatures remained relatively low on the coast, compared with inland, the summer beach season is only just beginning.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

