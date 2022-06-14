Eastern Carolinians flock to beaches for cooler temperatures

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - Many Eastern Carolinians are heading to the coast to escape the higher temperatures inland.

People at the beach were enjoying themselves in different ways, some taking a dip in the water, some playing on the beach, some fishing in the water, and others breathing the air in with a nice cold drink.

There was a noticeable difference Tuesday afternoon in the temperatures between the coast and the inland counties of the East. Jacksonville, for example, had a Fahrenheit temperature in the low 80s.

“It’s hot and I also love to go fishing, I love to go boogie boarding,” Tanner Torrey, visiting from Fort Mill, South Carolina said.

Other beachgoers enjoyed a nice cool ice cream on the beach.

Even as the temperatures remained relatively low on the coast, compared with inland, the summer beach season is only just beginning.

