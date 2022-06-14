Eastern Carolina first responders & residents cope with hot temperatures

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As high temperatures continue to take over Eastern Carolina, those who live and work in the conditions have been forced to adapt.

First responders are among those who have had to add to their daily routines to stay safe.

“When we know there is going to be heat in the triple digits, we make sure we have enough staffing and we rotate crews, we have rehab areas at each incident no matter how small or large the incident is,” Greenville Fire-Rescue Lt. Preston Elks said.

For those who live in Pitt County specifically, being without air conditioning has made living conditions tough.

However, Greenville Utilities has partnered with The Pitt County Council on Aging to offer free box fans to residents who are in need of a way to cool off their homes without having to pay an expensive utility bill.

