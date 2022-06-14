Dog survives 20 minutes in upside-down car in canal, fire crew says

MOYOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters say a dog survived 20 minutes in an upside-down car that crashed in a canal early Sunday in Currituck County.

The Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department says it got a call at 12:56 a.m. Sunday about an overturned vehicle in the 200 block of Shawboro Road in Moyock. When crews arrived, they found a convertible sports car in the water. The driver was out of the car, but the dog was still missing.

Firefighters said they heard a whimpering coming from the car.

Convertible sports car in canal in Moyock (Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department Currituck, NC.)

We’re told that, with the help of Lantz Towing, the department was able to overturn the car and get inside. Crews saved the dog from under the dash floorboard where there was an air pocket.

Sgt. Donald Weaver with the Highway Patrol says the wreck was a result of impaired driving, and the driver, 43-year-old Lesley Dudzinski, was charged with reckless driving, DWI, and open container.

The department says the dog had no apparent injuries and Weaver says Dudzinski’s boyfriend came and picked up the dog.

