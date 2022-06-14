Advertisement

Dog survives 20 minutes in upside-down car in canal, fire crew says

The dog was underwater for 20 minutes, according to firefighters.
The dog was underwater for 20 minutes, according to firefighters.(Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOYOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters say a dog survived 20 minutes in an upside-down car that crashed in a canal early Sunday in Currituck County.

The Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department says it got a call at 12:56 a.m. Sunday about an overturned vehicle in the 200 block of Shawboro Road in Moyock. When crews arrived, they found a convertible sports car in the water. The driver was out of the car, but the dog was still missing.

Firefighters said they heard a whimpering coming from the car.

Convertible sports car in canal in Moyock
Convertible sports car in canal in Moyock(Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department Currituck, NC.)

We’re told that, with the help of Lantz Towing, the department was able to overturn the car and get inside. Crews saved the dog from under the dash floorboard where there was an air pocket.

Sgt. Donald Weaver with the Highway Patrol says the wreck was a result of impaired driving, and the driver, 43-year-old Lesley Dudzinski, was charged with reckless driving, DWI, and open container.

The department says the dog had no apparent injuries and Weaver says Dudzinski’s boyfriend came and picked up the dog.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiara Fitchett
Greenville woman charged with seven counts of embezzlement
This fish weighed 572.6 pounds.
BIG ROCK: Mercenaria remains first as day 1 wraps up
Greenville Police investigating store larceny
The crash closed the interstate for four hours Sunday.
Trucker charged with DWI in crash that shut down I-40 for four hours
East Carolina's Bryson Worrell scores past Texas catcher Silas Ardoin on a hit by Josh Moylan...
ECU eliminated from College World Series contention in late-night matchup

Latest News

The New Bern Fire-Rescue and Police Department go head-to-head in another blood drive hosted by...
New Bern United Badges Blood Drive scheduled for July 21
Powerball and Mega Millions combined jackpot is over half a billion dollars
Powerball & Mega Millions jackpots combined surpass half a billion dollars
Mercenaria caught this 572.6-pound fish on Monday.
BIG ROCK: No marlins yet as most boats stay docked today
Golden Leaf Foundation
Greene county student awarded a Golden LEAF scholarship