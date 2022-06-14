DO YOU KNOW US? Deputies say they stole from Richlands Walmart

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying persons of interest in a theft from the Richlands Walmart.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says the theft happened on May 23rd and video surveillance shows an unknown man and woman taking merchandise from the store without paying.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (910) 989-4074 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-3273.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.