Charlie’s First Alert Weather Forecast: The heat peaks today near 100°

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Heat Advisory and an Excessive Heat Warning in effect for all of Eastern Carolina. Today will likely be our hottest day of the year thus far as the heat index surpasses the 105° mark for the second day in a row. The record for the date in Greenville is 99° set back in 1920. That will likely be tied or broken.

A steady west-to-southwesterly wind flow will push our air temps into the upper 90s this afternoon, even higher than where we were yesterday. Dew points in the mid to upper 70s will send heat indices into the 105-110° range. A better chance of thunderstorms will be present due to the arrival of a weak front from the north. A few of the thunderstorms will reach severe strength. The main threat we’ll be faced with is straight line wind gusts higher than 50 mph.

The heat won’t fully subside until we get to the weekend, holding in the low to mid 90s from Wednesday through Friday. A more organized frontal system will arrive Friday afternoon, bringing more rain to the East before the start of the weekend. The rain will help cool temperatures back to the upper 80s on both Saturday and Sunday. Dew points in the low to mid 60s will also help return that “comfortable” feel to ENC air for at least a couple of days.

Tuesday

First Alert Weather Day for heat! Very hot with partly sunny skies. Strong storms in the afternoon/evening. High of 98. Heat index over 105. Wind: W 10. Rain chance: 60%

Wednesday

Mostly sunny with highs near 92. Wind: NE 5-10.

Thursday

Mostly sunny with a high near 90. Wind E 5-10

Friday

Partly sunny then storms likely late in the day or evening. Wind SW 10-20. High 93. Rain chance 50%

Saturday

Sunny and breezy with a high of 87. Wind: NW 10 G 15.

