Big Rock day two underway with Mercenaria holding onto first

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Day two of the Big Rock Blue Marlin fishing Tournament is underway as boaters anticipate slightly bumpy waters and stronger winds.

WITN meteorologists predict 15-25 knot winds off shore with a five to seven foot surf creating a bumpy ride for boaters.

Day one wrapped up with five separate boats catching a blue marlin.

Mercenaria boated the current first-place 572.6-pound big blue at 11:30 a.m. The owners of the boat won $777,750 for the catch in the Fabulous Fisherman’s contest. They can still win a grand prize of $3.4 million total.

Wall Hanger boated a blue marlin at about 5:06 p.m. Just after 7:30 p.m., their catch weighed in at 556.4 pounds, good for second place.

At 2:53 p.m., tournament staff said High Yield also boated a blue marlin. At 5 p.m., High Yield’s catch weighed in at 536.8 pounds, good enough for third place in the tournament.

At 3:44 p.m., tournament staff said Bad Habit boated a blue marlin. Shortly after 7 p.m., the boat’s catch weighed in at 526.7 pounds, good for third place in the competition.

Sylva Lining boated a blue marlin at 1:07 p.m. and when its team weighed in just before 5:30 p.m., the catch weighed in at 401.3 pounds. That is good enough for fifth place.

The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament leaderboard currently looks like this:

Rank Boat Weight 1st Mercenaria 572.6 pounds 2nd Wall Hanger 556.4 pounds 3rd High Yield 536.8 pounds 4th Bad Habit 526.7 pounds 5th Sylva Lining 401.3 pounds

This is the 64th year for the tournament, with 266 boats competing for the record purse of $5,858,875.

Fans were excited to be in attendance.

“I’ve been coming to Morehead and Beaufort probably since I was a little girl so every year we come down, but with the children,” Shawna Rader said.

On the first day, 246 teams are fishing while 20 boats took a layday.

