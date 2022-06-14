Big Rock day two underway with Mercenaria holding onto first
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Day two of the Big Rock Blue Marlin fishing Tournament is underway as boaters anticipate slightly bumpy waters and stronger winds.
WITN meteorologists predict 15-25 knot winds off shore with a five to seven foot surf creating a bumpy ride for boaters.
Day one wrapped up with five separate boats catching a blue marlin.
Mercenaria boated the current first-place 572.6-pound big blue at 11:30 a.m. The owners of the boat won $777,750 for the catch in the Fabulous Fisherman’s contest. They can still win a grand prize of $3.4 million total.
Wall Hanger boated a blue marlin at about 5:06 p.m. Just after 7:30 p.m., their catch weighed in at 556.4 pounds, good for second place.
At 2:53 p.m., tournament staff said High Yield also boated a blue marlin. At 5 p.m., High Yield’s catch weighed in at 536.8 pounds, good enough for third place in the tournament.
At 3:44 p.m., tournament staff said Bad Habit boated a blue marlin. Shortly after 7 p.m., the boat’s catch weighed in at 526.7 pounds, good for third place in the competition.
Sylva Lining boated a blue marlin at 1:07 p.m. and when its team weighed in just before 5:30 p.m., the catch weighed in at 401.3 pounds. That is good enough for fifth place.
The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament leaderboard currently looks like this:
|Rank
|Boat
|Weight
|1st
|Mercenaria
|572.6 pounds
|2nd
|Wall Hanger
|556.4 pounds
|3rd
|High Yield
|536.8 pounds
|4th
|Bad Habit
|526.7 pounds
|5th
|Sylva Lining
|401.3 pounds
This is the 64th year for the tournament, with 266 boats competing for the record purse of $5,858,875.
Fans were excited to be in attendance.
“I’ve been coming to Morehead and Beaufort probably since I was a little girl so every year we come down, but with the children,” Shawna Rader said.
On the first day, 246 teams are fishing while 20 boats took a layday.
