All-way stop coming to Lenoir County intersection

Lenoir County, N.C. (WITN) - An all-way stop is coming to a Lenoir County intersection to improve safety.

The stop will be installed tomorrow in Kinston where Tower Hill Road and Washington Avenue intersect with JP Harrison Boulevard and Secrest Street.

Workers will install the new stop at around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Installation should be completed around lunchtime, and drivers should be aware of workers and plan accordingly.

The change is weather dependent and could be postponed.

