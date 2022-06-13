Workplaces can apply for state rebates for electric car chargers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina employers can now apply for Level 2 electrical vehicle charging stations, and receive state rebates, through the Division of Air Quality.

The state agency released a proposal for Level 2 charging stations under the Volkswagen Mitigation Plan today. It would give North Carolina employers that have at least one electric vehicle, the option to apply for the $499,544 installation. Employers who do so will be reimbursed up to 60% of the cost; up to a maximum of $25,000 (each port being $3,000).

Eligible employers can apply on the DEQ website.

The department says it wants to enhance and extend the state’s zero-emission vehicle infrastructure which they say will improve air quality and minimize NOx and greenhouse gas emissions.

