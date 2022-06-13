Vanceboro man wanted on two kidnapping charges

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county need your help in tracking down a man wanted for kidnapping.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says Deaurvion Roundtree is wanted on two counts of first-degree kidnapping and felony fleeing to elude arrest.

It’s all related to a car chase with deputies on Thursday, according to a news release.

The 20-year-old Vanceboro man is also wanted for probation violations. He is known to frequent the Vanceboro and Grifton areas.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Roundtree is asked to contact Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357, Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620, or your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.