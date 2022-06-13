Advertisement

Vanceboro man wanted on two kidnapping charges

Deaurvion Roundtree
Deaurvion Roundtree(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county need your help in tracking down a man wanted for kidnapping.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says Deaurvion Roundtree is wanted on two counts of first-degree kidnapping and felony fleeing to elude arrest.

It’s all related to a car chase with deputies on Thursday, according to a news release.

The 20-year-old Vanceboro man is also wanted for probation violations. He is known to frequent the Vanceboro and Grifton areas.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Roundtree is asked to contact Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357, Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620, or your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ECU Baseball will face off against the Texas Longhorns Sunday at 4 PM
Super Regional game three underway Sunday
Greenville Police investigating store larceny
Kenneth Pritchard
Two charged after Beaufort County drug raid
ECU fans prepare for final day of Greenville Super Regionals
One win from Omaha: ECU v. Texas Super Regional resumes Sunday Night
The explosion happened here Friday afternoon.
Victim identified in Lenoir County fireworks explosion

Latest News

Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.
64th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament, day one underway
Carteret County Schools and library partner for student virtual resources
Carteret County Public Library System Returning to in-person summer reading programs
Bear roaming Washington, NC
Bear roaming Washington, NC
ECU eliminated from College World Series contention in late-night matchup
ECU eliminated from College World Series contention in late-night matchup