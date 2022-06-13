Advertisement

Two men arrested in Rocky Mount motel robbery

Kareem Young / Kentrell Smith
Kareem Young / Kentrell Smith(Rocky Mount Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested for a Sunday motel robbery in Rocky Mount.

The Rocky Mount Police Department said at about 10:40 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a robbery at 1821 N. Wesleyan Boulevard in Rocky Mount. The victim of the robbery said a person pretended to be housekeeping, brought out a gun, and took cash before leaving the area.

Officers say they reviewed video surveillance and identified the suspect’s vehicle arriving and leaving. The suspects were identified as 32-year-old Kareem Young and 33-year-old Kentrell Smith. Investigators got arrest warrants on both men for robbery with a dangerous weapon and breaking and entering to terrorize or injure.

Police say they found the vehicle that matched the suspects’ at Hal Orr’s at 2400 North Wesleyan Boulevard and witnessed one suspect run inside his hotel room when he saw law enforcement.

We’re told that Young and Smith were inside the hotel room and taken into custody. Both men were jailed and given a $250,000 secured bond.

