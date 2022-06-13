Advertisement

One win from Omaha: ECU fans prepare for day three of the NCAA Greenville Super Regional

By Jaylen Holloway
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The East Carolina University Pirates face off Sunday against the Texas Longhorns in a pivotal game three on Sunday with a trip to Omaha, Nebraska on the line and ECU fans were lined up outside of Clark-LeClair stadium, hours before the first pitch.

Despite a severe weather delay, fans remained in good spirits.

“So much pride here. Everybody loves it here,” said East Carolina University student, James Brown. “You can just look around and see everybody still standing here. It is hot, one hundred degrees, rain delay. If we win this today, it means a lot more than just winning for the team but as a community as a whole.”

The Pirates have set numerous highs throughout this series with record breaking crowd attendance for each game.

With their first home field advantage for the Super Regional series, fans look forward to the finale.

“It would lift us up tremendously, be an amazing accomplishment, and show that Pirate Nation is for real, and we are a force to be reckon with,” said former student, Phil Jefferson.

With a win, the Pirates would make their first appearance in the College World Series.

