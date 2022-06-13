Advertisement

Maryland deputy killed in the line of duty, leaves behind wife and 3 children

Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard was gunned down Sunday night while trying to apprehend a...
Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard was gunned down Sunday night while trying to apprehend a fugitive who was wanted on multiple felony warrants in several jurisdictions.
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PITTSVILLE, Md. (Gray News) – A deputy in Maryland was killed in the line of duty, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard was gunned down Sunday night while trying to apprehend a fugitive who was wanted on multiple felony warrants in several jurisdictions.

Hilliard was a 16-year veteran law enforcement officer. He would have celebrated his 42nd birthday on June 22.

“This loss exacts an enormous emotional toll on the Sheriff’s Office family, but we will do what is necessary and proper to honor Glenn and support those who knew and loved him,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “Brave men and women like Glenn Hilliard put their lives in danger every day to protect our families, and I am extremely grateful to them for keeping our communities safe.”

According to the sheriff’s office, the fugitive was captured after an extensive manhunt by dozens of law enforcement officers from throughout the region.

Hilliard leaves behind a wife and three children.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to Glenn’s family during this difficult time,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

