Man wanted for heroin trafficking in Rocky Mount

Jarroy Dickerson
Jarroy Dickerson(Rocky Mount Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police say a man is wanted for drug trafficking.

The Rocky Mount Police Department says they were called to the 700 block of South Pine Street on Saturday at noon in reference to a domestic situation involving Jarroy Dickerson, who had several active felony warrants.

Police say a witness told them Dickerson had walked into the home just before they arrived. Officers surrounded the place and were allowed a consent search inside.

We’re told that officers used a drone and K9 to clear the home, and when officers were inside, they found a large amount of heroin and an apparent packaging operation.

After a search warrant, officers say they seized 745 individual bindles and 8.1 grams of heroin and other related paraphernalia.

Police say Dickerson was not found, and officers obtained additional arrest warrants for him for two counts of trafficking heroin.

Anyone with information on Dickerson’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 252-972-1411.

