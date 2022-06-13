Man dead after shooting at trooper and deputy in Caldwell County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A man is dead after state officials say he fired shots at a deputy and state trooper in Caldwell County.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says the shooting occurred on Sunday at about 2:23 p.m. on US 321 near Mission Road in Hudson. Troopers were told there was an overturned vehicle and a man in the crash area with a gun. Early indications are that the man was the driver of the overturned vehicle.

A Caldwell County sheriff’s deputy arrived just before a state trooper, and the DPS says the suspect fired shots at the officers, leading them to return fire.

WITN is told the suspect ran into a nearby wooded area and was later found suffering from a believed gunshot wound. After being taken away by emergency workers, he was pronounced dead at an area hospital. The trooper and deputy were not hurt.

The man who died has been identified as 35-year-old Jerome Connelly, of Morganton, and the trooper has been identified as Bryson Bowman, a three-year veteran stationed in Caldwell County, according to the DPS.

Bowman will be placed on administrative duty, we’re told, pending an internal investigation, which is agency protocol in any trooper-involved shooting.

