Lenoir County intersection to become all-way stop

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An all-way stop is coming to a Lenoir County intersection in an effort to improve safety.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says that the four-way stop will be inserted where Tower Hill Road/Washington Avenue intersects with JP Harrison Boulevard/Secrest Street. Traffic on JP Harrison Boulevard/Secrest Street does not currently stop.

The construction will begin Wednesday at about 8 a.m. Motorists are told to slow down and be aware of workers in the roadway until the conversion is complete around lunchtime.

We’re told the work is weather-dependent and could be postponed.

