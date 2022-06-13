Advertisement

Jennifer Hudson achieves elite EGOT status after taking home Tony award

Jennifer Hudson, co-producer of "A Strange Loop," winner of the award for best new musical,...
Jennifer Hudson, co-producer of "A Strange Loop," winner of the award for best new musical, poses in the press room at the 75th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 12, 2022, in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Jennifer Hudson just became the 17th person in history to claim EGOT status after she took home a Tony award Sunday night.

Her Tony award was the final trophy she needed to complete the EGOT quartet – an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

Hudson, 40, won her Tony award for producing “A Strange Loop,” which took home Best Musical.

Hudson received an Oscar in 2007 for the film “Dreamgirls” and an Emmy last year for the animated short “Baba Yaga.” She is a two-time Grammy winner, the first being for her 2009 self-titled album.

Hudson was discovered in 2004 as a contestant on the third season of “American Idol,” where she took seventh place.

She joins the ranks with other EGOT winners like John Legend, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Whoopi Goldberg, Mel Brooks and Audrey Hepburn.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ECU Baseball will face off against the Texas Longhorns Sunday at 4 PM
Super Regional game three underway Sunday
Greenville Police investigating store larceny
Kenneth Pritchard
Two charged after Beaufort County drug raid
ECU fans prepare for final day of Greenville Super Regionals
One win from Omaha: ECU v. Texas Super Regional resumes Sunday Night
East Carolina's Bryson Worrell scores past Texas catcher Silas Ardoin on a hit by Josh Moylan...
ECU eliminated from College World Series contention in late-night matchup

Latest News

FILE - U.S. Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman watches never-before-seen security footage of...
Officer hailed as hero testifies at Capitol riot trial
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said Andrew Campbell, 36, was arrested Friday in Louisiana...
Previously convicted murderer recorded juvenile in the shower, sheriff says
FILE- In this Nov. 23, 2020, file photo, a Wall Street sign is displayed outside of the New...
Bear market nears on Wall Street as stocks and crypto dive
On Sunday, the lending platform Celsius announced that it was pausing all withdrawals and...
Bitcoin plunges as major crypto lender halts operations