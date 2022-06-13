Advertisement

‘I look forward to this tournament every year’: Michael Jordan & crew catch dolphin

Michael Jordan holding the dolphin he and his crew caught at the Big Rock Tournament
Michael Jordan holding the dolphin he and his crew caught at the Big Rock Tournament(Deric Rush)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Michael Jordan made an appearance at the Big Rock Fishing Tournament Monday.

Jordan’s boat, Catch 23, caught a 24-pound dolphin, which briefly took the lead in the daily prize for biggest dolphin caught and the winner-take-all dolphin category.

Jordan is from Wilmington and says he is excited every time that he is able to come to the tournament.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville Police investigating store larceny
ECU Baseball will face off against the Texas Longhorns Sunday at 4 PM
Super Regional game three underway Sunday
Kenneth Pritchard
Two charged after Beaufort County drug raid
ECU fans prepare for final day of Greenville Super Regionals
One win from Omaha: ECU v. Texas Super Regional resumes Sunday Night
East Carolina's Bryson Worrell scores past Texas catcher Silas Ardoin on a hit by Josh Moylan...
ECU eliminated from College World Series contention in late-night matchup

Latest News

Lenoir County intersection to become all-way stop
Lenoir County intersection to become all-way stop
Mercenaria boats 572-pound blue marlin, wins Fabulous Fisherman’s prize
Vanceboro man wanted on two kidnapping charges
Vanceboro man wanted on two kidnapping charges
Greenville Splash Pad
Eastern Carolinians head to Greenville Splash Pad to cool off