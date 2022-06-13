Advertisement

How to stay safe outdoors in extremely high heat

By Ellie Davis
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With a heat advisory in place for Pitt County, those who spend their days working outdoors have had to adapt to the conditions.

For many, those adaptations mean drinking more water and watching the amount of time spent in direct sunlight.

Taking breaks in between projects is also a way to avoid health issues due to the weather.

When spending time in high heat, especially with triple-digit temperatures that could be seen this week, health hazards are unfortunately possible.

Heat exhaustion is something that is experienced in super high temperatures.

“Heat exhaustion is something that is experienced in super high temperatures and you do need to pay attention to your body,” Ellen Walston, ECU Health Injury Prevention Program coordinator said. “And yet, heat stroke is something that is very serious, and can lead to central nervous system damage and those symptoms would be when someone is light headed, feeling dizzy, may have numbness or tingling in their arms, and it is very serious and needs to be addressed right away.”

Staying hydrated is crucial in high heat to ensure your body temperature stays under control.

According to the National Weather Service, the heat advisory will be in effect until 8:00 p.m Monday.

