Greenville woman charged with seven counts of embezzlement

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A store employee is in jail after her arrest on seven counts of embezzlement.

Greenville police arrested Kiara Fitchett on Friday.

Warrants say Fitchett worked at the Save a Lot food store on Dickinson Avenue. The money she is accused of embezzling adds up to $610.

The 31-year-old Greenville woman was jailed on a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.