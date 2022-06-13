Advertisement

Greenville woman charged with seven counts of embezzlement

Kiara Fitchett
Kiara Fitchett(Pitt County Detention Center)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A store employee is in jail after her arrest on seven counts of embezzlement.

Greenville police arrested Kiara Fitchett on Friday.

Warrants say Fitchett worked at the Save a Lot food store on Dickinson Avenue. The money she is accused of embezzling adds up to $610.

The 31-year-old Greenville woman was jailed on a $25,000 bond.

