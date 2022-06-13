Greenville woman charged with seven counts of embezzlement
Published: Jun. 13, 2022
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A store employee is in jail after her arrest on seven counts of embezzlement.
Greenville police arrested Kiara Fitchett on Friday.
Warrants say Fitchett worked at the Save a Lot food store on Dickinson Avenue. The money she is accused of embezzling adds up to $610.
The 31-year-old Greenville woman was jailed on a $25,000 bond.
