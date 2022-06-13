FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Excessive Heat Watch expected to flip to a warning Tuesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The heat we see today will get turned up a notch by tomorrow, making the already unbearable heat even hotter. Highs will reach the upper 90s with a few select communities could see 100° air temperatures. The combination of the heat and humidity (dew points will again be in the mid to upper 70s) will lead to a “feels like” temperature in the 105-110° range, making Tuesday a First Alert Weather Day. An Excessive Heat Watch is already in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening to account for the heat. Excessive Heat Warnings are issued when the heat index will reach at least 105° for more than 2 hours per day over consecutive days, or when the heat index reaches 115° at any point.

The heat index will likely surpass the 105° mark for several hours Tuesday afternoon. (WITN Weather)

A weak front will also push in from the north, creating a potential for severe storms as well. The main line of storms will drop in from Virginia and head southward over the East between 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. A secondary round of storms will be possible after sunset, however the severe weather threat won’t be quite as high. The main severe threat we will be faced with is damaging straight line winds.

Tuesday will be a First Alert Weather Day due to the high heat and humidity expected through the day. Strong to severe storms are also expected before sunset. (WITN Weather)

