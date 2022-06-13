Advertisement

Fire chief said land owner burning off wheat field prior to fireworks explosion

The explosion happened here Friday afternoon.
The explosion happened here Friday afternoon.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - More information is being released about Friday afternoon’s fireworks explosion that killed a property owner and injured three firefighters.

It happened on Bulltown Road, south of La Grange around 3:15 p.m.

La Grange Fire Chief Ryan Riley said that Randy Herring was burning off a wheat field when the controlled burn got away from him. “He had cut around the property to secure it and it was just a freak accident that he was able to lose control,” said Riley.

The fire then made its way to a building that contained commercial fireworks.

Riley said Herring was a personal friend of his and was a former member of the fire department and currently pastor of the Berean Fellowship Church in La Grange.

The fire chief said Herring allowed a friend who owns a fireworks company to store the fireworks on his property. He said the site was all permitted and the fireworks were properly stored.

Two of the three injured firefighters are back home recovering while a third is still at the Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill. Riley said that firefighter is doing fine and receiving treatment.

“Everyone is just in a state of shock right now,” said the chief. “There’s as much emotional damage at this point as there is physical to the firemen.”

The department also had severe damage to three of its fire trucks, along with equipment on them. Riley said they are waiting on an insurance adjuster to see if they are a total loss.

The Lenoir County Fire Marshal’s Office is coordinating the investigation with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the North Carolina Office of the State Fire Marshal, the NC Forest Service, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

There will be a graveside service for Herring at Fairview Cemetery tomorrow at 10:00 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ECU Baseball will face off against the Texas Longhorns Sunday at 4 PM
Super Regional game three underway Sunday
Greenville Police investigating store larceny
Kenneth Pritchard
Two charged after Beaufort County drug raid
ECU fans prepare for final day of Greenville Super Regionals
One win from Omaha: ECU v. Texas Super Regional resumes Sunday Night
East Carolina's Bryson Worrell scores past Texas catcher Silas Ardoin on a hit by Josh Moylan...
ECU eliminated from College World Series contention in late-night matchup

Latest News

Deaurvion Roundtree
Vanceboro man wanted on two kidnapping charges
Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.
64th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament, day one underway
Carteret County Schools and library partner for student virtual resources
Carteret County Public Library System Returning to in-person summer reading programs
Bear roaming Washington, NC
Bear roaming Washington, NC