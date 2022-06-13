Advertisement

ECU eliminated from College World Series contention in late-night matchup

East Carolina's Bryson Worrell scores past Texas catcher Silas Ardoin on a hit by Josh Moylan...
East Carolina's Bryson Worrell scores past Texas catcher Silas Ardoin on a hit by Josh Moylan during the seventh inning of an NCAA college super regional baseball game Friday, June 10, 2022, in Greenville, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)(Chris Carlson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:52 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Ivan Melendez hit a three-run home run, Skyler Messinger went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Texas beat ECU 11-1 to win the best-of-three Greenville Super Regional and advance to the College World Series.

Texas (47-20) clinched the program’s 38th trip to Omaha, Nebraska, seeking its seventh national title and its first since 2005. Tristan Stevens (7-6) scattered five hits and three walks over six one-run innings with five strikeouts.

Travis Sthele and Jared Southard combined to allow just two baserunners - a pair of walks by Sthele - and struck out two over three innings of no-hit relief.

First pitch was delayed by nearly an hour due to lightning in the area and a second weather delay in the middle of the first stalled the game for almost 5 hours.

The Pirates add a 32nd notch to their NCAA tournament belts in a memorable and record-breaking season.

Their 20-game win streak to start the tournament is the longest in program history.

The 2022 Greenville Super Regional was a first for the city, and the games set multiple attendance records.

The Pirates wrap the season at 46-21 and regroup for 2023.

