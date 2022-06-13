Eastern Carolinians head to Greenville Splash Pad to cool off

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With temperatures hovering over 90 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday and possible 100s approaching on Tuesday, Eastern Carolinians are focused on finding ways to cool off.

One option for people was to go to the Greenville Splash Pad. Several families gathered with their children to run through the water and cool off.

Some people WITN talked to said the pad is somewhere they can take their children to have fun and not spend a lot of money.

“It is really easy to get here,” Meadow Thompson, an Eastern Carolina mother said. “There is no time limits on it and it is really fun, especially with it being free.”

Anyone who would like to bring their children to enjoy the pad can go Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday hours are noon to 6 p.m. and Sunday hours are 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

