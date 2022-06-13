Advertisement

Eastern Carolinians head to Greenville Splash Pad to cool off

Greenville Splash Pad
Greenville Splash Pad(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With temperatures hovering over 90 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday and possible 100s approaching on Tuesday, Eastern Carolinians are focused on finding ways to cool off.

One option for people was to go to the Greenville Splash Pad. Several families gathered with their children to run through the water and cool off.

Some people WITN talked to said the pad is somewhere they can take their children to have fun and not spend a lot of money.

“It is really easy to get here,” Meadow Thompson, an Eastern Carolina mother said. “There is no time limits on it and it is really fun, especially with it being free.”

Anyone who would like to bring their children to enjoy the pad can go Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday hours are noon to 6 p.m. and Sunday hours are 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ECU Baseball will face off against the Texas Longhorns Sunday at 4 PM
Super Regional game three underway Sunday
Greenville Police investigating store larceny
Kenneth Pritchard
Two charged after Beaufort County drug raid
ECU fans prepare for final day of Greenville Super Regionals
One win from Omaha: ECU v. Texas Super Regional resumes Sunday Night
East Carolina's Bryson Worrell scores past Texas catcher Silas Ardoin on a hit by Josh Moylan...
ECU eliminated from College World Series contention in late-night matchup

Latest News

stop sign
Lenoir County intersection to become all-way stop
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval saves money at the dealership
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership
Workplaces can apply for state rebates for electric car chargers
The explosion happened here Friday afternoon.
Fire chief said landowner burning off wheat field prior to fireworks explosion