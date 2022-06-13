Crews to close some Carteret County lanes for pipe repair

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina drivers may experience a change along the roadway Monday.

Road work is planned at US-70 in Carteret County at mile marker 11.6 near Friendly Road.

Starting at 7:30 a.m., crews will dig up apart of the road to repair a pipe that was damaged when the ground above settled.

The N.C. Department of Transportation says they will close the two eastbound lanes and shift traffic into the middle lane. The two westbound lanes will remain open.

Work is expected to wrap up by 5:30 p.m.

