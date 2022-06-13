Advertisement

Charlotte school district to auction off unused clear backpacks

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina school district plans to auction off 46,000 unused clear backpacks as it tries to recover money it spent under a plan for increased security in schools. The Charlotte Observer reports that the Charlotte-Mecklenburg district spent almost $500,000 on the backpacks for high school students.

Critics, however, said little to no research has proven that the backpacks can help stop weapons at the door.

The backpacks ultimately were not used after school officials were surprised to find many of them had a warning label about cancer-causing chemicals while unpacking them.

At least 30 guns were found on district campuses during the 2021-22 academic year.

