Charlie’s First Alert Weather Forecast: Heat wave pushes well into the 90s

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Heat Advisory is in effect for Halifax, Nash, Edgecombe, Wilson, and Wayne Counties from Noon until 8pm on Monday. An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for areas from Raleigh to Fayetteville Monday as well. Tuesday is likely to be our hottest day with advisories or warnings for heat covering most of Eastern NC expected.

After a soggy Sunday, heat will return in full as we start the work week. A steady westerly wind flow will push our air temps into the mid 90s this afternoon. Dew points in the low to mid 70s will send heat indices into the 100-105° range. While a stray thunderstorm can’t be counted out, most will stay dry today despite high heat and humidity. The heat will be more intense on Tuesday, making it into the upper 90s to low 100s with a heat index between 105-110°. Add in a weak boundary front moving in from the north late in the day and we’ll have a good chance of developing thunderstorms, a few of which could turn severe. An excessive heat watch is in effect for most inland areas on Tuesday, likely flipping to a warning by Tuesday morning.

The heat won’t fully subside until we get to the weekend, holding in the low to mid 90s from Wednesday through Friday. A more organized frontal system will arrive Friday afternoon, bringing more rain to the East before the start of the weekend. The rain will help cool temperatures back to the upper 80s on both Saturday and Sunday. Dew points in the low to mid 60s will also help return that “comfortable” feel to ENC air for at least a couple of days.

Monday

Early morning fog then partly sunny and hot. A stray afternoon shower or storm possible. High of 95. Wind: W-10. Rain chance 20%

Tuesday

First Alert Weather Day for heat! Very hot with partly sunny skies. Strong storms in the afternoon/evening. High of 98. Heat index over 105. Wind: W 10. Rain chance: 30%

Wednesday

Mostly sunny with highs near 92. Wind: NE 5-10.

Thursday

Mostly sunny with a high near 90. Wind E 5-10

Friday

Partly sunny then storms likely late in the day or evening. Wind SW 10-20. High 93. Rain chance 50%

