CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bear roaming Washington Park neighborhood

Bear roaming Washington, NC
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A bear was seen roaming an Eastern Carolina neighborhood early Monday morning.

Donald Bundy caught it all on camera sending WITN a picture and video of the bear’s morning activity.

Bundy says he took the picture and video around 7:00 a.m. in Washington Park on College Avenue.

In the picture, the bear can be seen in front of a home between the driveway and front porch.

The bear continued his journey, throughout the video you can see the animal walking around a neighborhood between two houses before scaling a fence into someone’s back yard.

